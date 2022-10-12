Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 468 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2,925.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.86.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

