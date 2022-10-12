Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

