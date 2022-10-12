Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $295,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $211.46 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.14.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

