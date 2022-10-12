Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 65,528 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,758. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $305.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

