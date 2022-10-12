Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 5,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,087,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,443. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.06.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

