Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $703,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,234. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.