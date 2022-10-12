Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $132,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 34,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,451. The stock has a market cap of $757.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

