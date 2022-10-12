Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $204,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

