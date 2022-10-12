Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 1,831 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cameco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 424,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 147,730 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Cameco Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of CCJ traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,047. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 182.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.