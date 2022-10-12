Privium Fund Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 2.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,582. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $89.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

