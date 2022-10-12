Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $210.67. 92,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,727. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.33 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

