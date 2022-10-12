Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,564. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $170.40 and a one year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.36.

