Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 118,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 235,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 275,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.