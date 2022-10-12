Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

DIA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.80. The stock had a trading volume of 163,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.55 and a 200 day moving average of $321.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $287.04 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

