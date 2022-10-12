Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

