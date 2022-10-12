Professional Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,658,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,801,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.