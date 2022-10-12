Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 41.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,395. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. Research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.12%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $781,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,563,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,310. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

