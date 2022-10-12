Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,103,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,835,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 698,524 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

