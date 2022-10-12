Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 139,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

