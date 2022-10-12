Professional Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 564,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550,941. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $52.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

