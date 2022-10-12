Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,571,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 168,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,262. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.