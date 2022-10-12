Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,571,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 168,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,262. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

