Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PLD opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42. Prologis has a one year low of $98.05 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

