PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 61,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 34.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

