PROS (NYSE:PRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRO. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Institutional Trading of PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $12,697,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $9,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the first quarter worth $5,053,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 4.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS



PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.



