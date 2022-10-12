ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.08

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 362510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 270.1% in the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

