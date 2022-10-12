Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PSEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 22,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,047. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

