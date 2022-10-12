ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ProVen VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON PVN remained flat at GBX 66.50 ($0.80) during midday trading on Wednesday. ProVen VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 64.50 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.34.
About ProVen VCT
