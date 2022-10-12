Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $150.70

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 150.70 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 156.90 ($1.90), with a volume of 385728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.10 ($1.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a current ratio of 32.18 and a quick ratio of 32.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.07. The company has a market cap of £398.27 million and a PE ratio of 385.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

