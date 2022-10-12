Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

