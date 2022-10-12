PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Shares Down 1.1%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.19 and last traded at $98.19. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 140 to CHF 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

