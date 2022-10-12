PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 3.4 %
ADOOY stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
