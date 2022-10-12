PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 3.4 %

ADOOY stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

