Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.1 %

LUNG stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $557.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 56.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 467.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

