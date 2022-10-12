Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

PCYO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 34.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 78,706 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,735 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 553,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.