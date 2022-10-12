Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
PCYO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.40.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 34.63%.
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.
