PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $201.03

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201.03 ($2.43) and traded as low as GBX 191.80 ($2.32). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 298,815 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £824.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,605.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.02.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

