Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $9.57. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 337,283 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Pzena Investment Management Dividend Announcement

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pzena Investment Management

(Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.