Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for mdf commerce inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

MDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

About mdf commerce

MDF opened at C$2.75 on Monday. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.42.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

