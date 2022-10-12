Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

