Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Reduced by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Shares of BA stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

