QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.82. 207,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,083. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.