QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54.19 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $54.19 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuarkChain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,399,906,497 in circulation. The last known price of QuarkChain is 0.01002512 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,125,346.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quarkchain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

