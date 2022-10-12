Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$31.25 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QBCRF. National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF stock remained flat at $18.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

