Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 1,477.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Questor Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QUTIF remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also

