Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 90. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Quilter traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 87.84 ($1.06), with a volume of 235003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.12 ($1.09).

Several other analysts also recently commented on QLT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 120 ($1.45).

Quilter Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 612.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.08.

Quilter Cuts Dividend

Quilter Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

