QUINT Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00009138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 11% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $256,702.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUINT (QUINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QUINT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of QUINT is 1.65769898 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $186,789.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quint.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars.

