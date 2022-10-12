QuiverX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $489,435.00 (QRX)

QuiverX (QRX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, QuiverX has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. QuiverX has a market cap of $489,435.00 and approximately $2,583.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuiverX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuiverX Token Profile

QuiverX’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io.

Buying and Selling QuiverX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX (QRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuiverX has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QuiverX is 0.00461473 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,583.70 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuiverX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuiverX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

