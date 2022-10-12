Radicle Trading Down 11.6% This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Radicle has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $65.87 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00009987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radicle

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle (RAD) is a cryptocurrency . Radicle has a current supply of 99,998,580 with 34,526,292.81950884 in circulation. The last known price of Radicle is 1.95126737 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,323,935.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radicle.xyz/.”

