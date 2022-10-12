Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $95,483.54 and approximately $14,700.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rage Fan Token Profile

Rage Fan launched on March 1st, 2021. Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 tokens. Rage Fan’s official website is rage.fan. Rage Fan’s official message board is medium.com/ragefanlabs. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @ragefansocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

According to CryptoCompare, “Rage Fan (RAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rage Fan has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 56,719,937.58127778 in circulation. The last known price of Rage Fan is 0.00168252 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,040.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rage.fan/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

