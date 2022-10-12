Rally Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $64.43 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,450,196,433 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rally has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 3,427,592,345 in circulation. The last known price of Rally is 0.01912186 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,827,755.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rly.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.