Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Range Resources stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. CWM LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

