Rarible (RARI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $211,882.00

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00011133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $21.19 million and approximately $211,882.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible (RARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rarible has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 9,973,173.65440727 in circulation. The last known price of Rarible is 2.11256296 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $235,810.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.rarible.com/rari.”

